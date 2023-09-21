WIN: A brand new INSTAX Pal and 4 packs of Lavender film – thanks to Fujifilm

We’ve teamed up with Fujifilm to give one lucky winner a brand new INSTAX Pal, plus 4 packs of Lavender film.

The lucky winner will be able to easily capture small and big life moments with the digital camera – which fits into the palm of your hand.

The INSTAX Pal sends photos directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth® to the dedicated INSTAX Pal smartphone app.

When users are ready, they can print off their favourite images using an INSTAX Link series printer* or the instant hybrid cameras INSTAX mini Evo and INSTAX mini LiPlay – meaning they have the versatility to print in mini, SQUARE, or WIDE formats.

It can also create digital INSTAX images which can be saved to your smartphone and then shared to social media.

The INSTAX Pal allows you to easily take pictures with one hand, and the wide-angle lens makes it perfect for group photos.

The camera’s exciting features also include Remote Shooting, Interval Shooting, INSTAX Animation, L [Link] Mode, and a multi-use detachable ring.

The INSTAX Pal is available in 5 colours: Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue, and Gem Black.

To celebrate the launch of the INSTAX Pal, Fujifilm are giving one lucky Goss.ie reader one of the pocket-sized cameras, along with 4 packs of the new Lavender film.

