WATCH: Enya Martin joins Alan Cawley for episode two of Goss Island – sponsored by F&F, Fashion at Tesco

Comedian and social media star Enya Martin is the latest guest on our brand new podcast, Goss Island.

Brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco, the podcast series is presented by popular Love Island commentator Alan Cawley, who will do a deep dive every Monday about the latest antics inside the villa.

In episode two, Alan and Enya share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

From the Molly and Mitch saga, to Zachariah’s shady moves towards our Irish gal Catherine, the pair had plenty to say on the goings on inside the villa.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

The second episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

