This is the best way to spend the festive season in Dublin – thanks to The Grafton Hotel

Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the perfect time to book a festive night out in Dublin.

The Grafton Hotel, located on 32 Stephen Street Lower, has launched some fun festive packages to make your trip to the capital city one to remember.

From the ‘All You Want for Christmas’ package to their ‘Naughty or Nice’ deal, you can experience all the comfort and joys during the most wonderful time of the year in the newly refurbished four-star hotel.

The Grafton is a contemporary, Art Deco inspired hotel designed for city stays for business, couples, friends and families.

It is ideally located near Grafton Street, making it the perfect spot to head to after a busy day of shopping for Christmas presents.

The Grafton Hotel is also within walking distance of landmark visitor attractions – including Trinity College, the National Gallery of Ireland and the Guinness Storehouse.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a relaxing overnight stay, or want to book in for a festive meal with delicious cocktails in the coming weeks, The Grafton Hotel has got everything you need.

Check out their festive packages below:

The ‘Naughty or Nice’ Package

If you are feeling a little mischievous this festive season, treat your feisty friends or loved ones to the ‘Naughty or Nice’ package.

Your stay will be filled with a “naughty or nice” twist to add that extra magic to your stay from special festive treats on arrival to delicious cocktails to warm you up for your evening ahead.

With the cultural quarter on your doorstep, you will be right in the centre of Dublin’s festivities.

The Grafton Hotel’s ‘Naughty or Nice’ package includes:

An overnight stay in a super comfortable bed (The ‘family/friends’ rooms sleep up to 6 people)

A selection of festive treats on arrival

A Naughty or Nice cocktail during your stay

A hot toddy or hot chocolate during the evening

A delicious Full Irish breakfast

The package is available from November 18 – December 31, with prices starting from €260.

The ‘All You Want For Christmas’ Package

The Grafton Hotel’s ‘All You Want For Christmas’ package will bring together the excitement of staying right in the centre of Dublin 2 with the sparkle of nearby Grafton Street.

Their prime location means you are never more than a few steps from the finest restaurants, bars, coffee shops and the best luxury Christmas stores in town.

Stumble upon all the quirky side streets just off Grafton Street, from the magic of the creative corner to the sparkle of the shopping district.

And when you are ready, they will be waiting to welcome you back to the Grafton where you can continue the festivities over a 3-course Christmas dinner in Bartley’s, before you retire to their super comfortable beds indulge in a hot toddy or hot chocolate which will ensure a silent night is had.

The ‘All You Want For Christmas’ package includes:

An overnight stay in a super comfortable bed

A Christmas gift in your room on arrival

A festive three course dinner in Bartley’s Bar and Restaurant

A Hot Toddy or Hot Chocolate during the evening

A delicious Full Irish breakfast

The package is available from November 18 – December 23, with prices starting from €369.

Festive Dinner and Drinks at Bartley’s Bar and Restaurant

Why not treat yourself to dinner and drinks over the festive season at The Grafton’s resident bar and restaurant?

Built on the site of the original iconic Bartley Dunne pub, Bartley’s Bar embraces the nostalgia of Dublin from a gone by era with a modern twist, capturing the character of this famous landmark that attracted an eclectic mix of people.

From the 18th of November, The Grafton Hotel will be in full swing for the festive season.

At a time of sharing and feasting, Bartley’s will be launching its festive 3-course lunch and dinner menu using the freshest ingredients with a modern twist.

Expect Christmas classics such as:

Rich Duck liver pate with plum chutney and toasted brioche bread

Traditional Irish roast turkey and honey glazed ham, sage, and onion stuffing with duck fat roasted potatoes and all the trimmings

Bartley’s Christmas pudding with homemade brandy custard and vanilla ice-cream

After dinner enjoy one of their many Christmas-themed cocktails such as the Naughty Elf, made with Bacardi spiced rum, orange and pomegranate liqueur topped with fresh cranberry and orange juice served in a cold martini glass.

The Grafton‘s skilled team of mixologists and bartenders serve a full range from old-school classics to something more modern or a simple pint of the ‘plain’.

To book your stay at The Grafton Hotel you can call 01 255 2700, email [email protected], or book online here.

You can also book a table at Bartley’s Bar & Restaurant online here.

For vouchers, please contact [email protected]