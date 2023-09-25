The Top Aesthetic Clinics For The Ultimate Transformation

Although summer is drawing to a close, party season is just around the corner – meaning now is the perfect time for a transformation.

Whether you’re thinking about getting lip filler, want to try a new sculpting treatment, or you’re curious about the wonders of Profhilo, we’ve listed a range of top aesthetic clinics to check out.

From Dublin to Limerick, we’ve featured the best clinics for all your aesthetic needs:

Dr Laura Clinic

Dr Laura Clinic is a GP and skin health clinic, founded in 2020 by Dr. Laura Lenihan, a GP with a special interest in skin health and wellness.

Located in Galway, this contemporary skin clinic has everything you could need to obtain your skincare goals.

The clinic’s mission is healthy skin for all, with education at the core of everything they do.

Each patient that visits the clinic, see’s Dr. Laura for a personalised skincare and treatment plan whether their concern is rosacea or acne or simply anti-ageing.

Although relatively new to the industry, Dr. Laura is recognised for her no nonsense approach to skin and skin health issues.

Dr. Laura also has an online store selling her top selection of brands and products used in clinic every day.

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics is a Dublin-based clinic offering a superior range of aesthetic and advanced skin care treatments for the face and body.

Delivering beautiful and natural results with a dedication to client care, they offer a wide range of treatments including microneedling, fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, bodysculpting, mesotherapy, and chemical peels – to name a few.

Lisa Thompson Aesthetics is a welcoming environment, with a team of professionals that pride themselves in their work with a dedication to safety, precision and achieving stunning results for their clients.

Based in the heart of Temple Bar, you can book an appointment online here or call 089 605 5023.

Aesthetic Training Academy Ireland

A.T.A.I. is the leading aesthetic medicine college in Ireland, known for producing the finest aesthetic medicine graduates in the Irish aesthetics sector.

Learners travel from around the world to be trained by this relatively small training company, ITEC & CPD Certified, which boasts experienced educators, multi modality training, employment support, plus payment plans & finance.



They also provide many treatments at the A.T.A.I. which can be carried out in their supervised training clinics or by their own highly experienced staff.

Treatments include: Anti-Wrinkle Injection Treatments; Dermal Fillers; Bio Revitalizers or Tissue Stimulators such as Restylane Skin boosters, Profhilo and Ellanse; PDO threads including silhouette soft; Laser Hair removal; IPL Skin Rejuvenation; Microneedling; and Chemical Peels.

The aesthetic treatments they provide treat the skin holistically, covering all layers of the skin.

The Otto Clinic

The Otto Clinic has been at the forefront of non-invasive, aesthetic skin rejuvenation treatments since 2005.

The clinic originally pioneered the introduction of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy to Ireland and they have since specialised in non-surgical and laser skin remodelling treatments such as Ultherapy skin tightening, BBL laser, Vivace microneedling, Profhilo, Hydrafacial, dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

Located in Pery Square, Limerick, they have patients from all over Ireland thanks to their dedicated team of experts who are committed to putting their clients first.

From the initial consultation, they offer sound, honest advice with no pressure or obligation to purchase any product or treatment. They only recommend treatments that they know will work best for each client’s individual skin concern.

Blush Clinic

Blush Clinic & B Beauty are a boutique aesthetics & beauty clinic in the picturesque town of Kells in Co. Meath.

Dr Rowena specializes in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, dermatology and lifestyle medicine, having opened the clinic three years ago after a career in hospital medicine and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr Rowena works in the clinic alongside her daughter Rebecca, a facialist with an interest in luxury facial treatments and advanced skin technology. She also provides laser hair removal and traditional nail and beauty services.

Customers will be greeted by their welcoming clinic coordinator Megan, who will guide you through the appointment process and help prep you for your treatments to make it a pleasant and enjoyable experience.

Blush Clinic have a patient-centered philosophy, which results in happier patients who trust them with their faces and bodies. Their goal is to take care of you, and help you find the best version of you along the way.

Blush Clinic is also one of six finalists nominated for Aesthetic Clinic of the Year at The Professional Beauty Awards this year, the only non-Dublin clinic to make the shortlist.

