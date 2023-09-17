The best bridal boutiques to buy your wedding dress

Choosing the perfect wedding dress is a pivotal moment in any bride’s journey to the altar.

As brides-to-be embark on their quest for the gown of their dreams, the question of where to shop becomes paramount.

In today’s wedding dress shopping landscape, there are more options than ever before, each offering a unique experience tailored to the bride’s preferences and budget.

With that being said, we have rounded up the best bridal boutiques in Ireland to help you find your dream dress. Take a look:

Alice May Bridal

Alice May Bridal is an award-winning bridal boutique, with two beautiful locations in Dublin – one in Foxrock and the other in Kinsealy.

Renowned for sourcing luxury bridal designers from all around the world, Alice May Bridal has over 8 years experience of dressing the most stylish brides in the country.

Alice May Bridal prides itself on our warm and welcoming staff, combined with cutting edge styles.

Whether you are looking for a long, short, lace, backless, vintage, traditional or a glam look, the incredible team will help you choose your perfect dress.

Not only does Alice May Bridal specialise in beautiful dresess, but it also has the most comprehensive range of bridal accessories – ensuring you have everything you need for your special day.

Check them our online:

MK Bridal

MK Bridal is a multi award-winning bridal boutique located in the heart of Navan town.

The expert team aim to provide the ultimate bridal experience with beautiful gowns, luxurious surroundings and a trusted consultant to assist you every step of the way.

Mairead Kennedy, owner of MK Bridal, has handpicked all the dresses in store – stocking top designers such as Eva Lendel, Paloma Blanca, Luce Sposa, Essense of Australia, Rosa Clara and many more.

MK Bridal pride themselves on creating a memorable experience for the bride and her entourage.

The fabulous team will go above and beyond to help you find your dream dress and give you the ultimate bridal experience.

Check them out online:

Dublin Bridal House

Dublin Bridal House is an award-winning bridal boutique based in Rathfarnham Village, Dublin 14.

The gorgeous boutique boasts two large private fitting rooms so that every guest has enough space to find their perfect dress while getting assistance from a dedicated expert consultant – who will be there for each step along the way!

Dublin Bridal House stocks international bridal designers such as Ricca Sposa, Eva Lendel, Enzoani, Mori Lee & Monica Loretti.

The collection includes luxurious modern gowns for modern brides, along with stunning mini dresses and jumpsuits to switch up your evening look.

Along with specialist in house tailoring, Dublin Bridal House also offers bespoke customization on most of their gowns.

Check them out online:

Wilde by Design

Wilde by Design is run by Irish bridal designer Jill Wilde, who specialises in creating bespoke bridal gowns, veils, accessories and mother of bride couture.

Jill’s background as a stylist means that she sees each bride as an individual and crafts her pieces with an eye to the total effect.

Each piece she designs will enhance a bride’s own beauty, style, and personality… and bring a little bit more magic to their wedding day.

Jill creates heirloom pieces that can be handed down through the generations.

The Wilde by Design pieces, which are made to order to eliminate any stock wastage, are often vintage-inspired and sometimes ethereal.

Check them out online:

Lilac Rose Bridal

Lilac Rose Bridal is a beautiful bridal boutique in Co. Limerick.

The mission of Lilac Rose Bridal is to ensure that the bride’s choosing of her wedding dress is a truly indulgent, memorable and magical experience.

The team took immense pleasure in designing an elegant, welcoming store interior that reflects the chic, alternative and fun personality of Lilac Rose Bridal.

With styling consultations that promote the individuality of each bride, their specialized expertise is second to none.

Lilac Rose Bridal stock some of the world’s most sought-after designers – including Justin Alexander, Eva Lendel, and Eliza-Jane Howell.

Check them out online: