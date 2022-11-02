How to nab these popular electrical goods for less with Expert Electrical

With the cost of living going up, we’re always looking to save when we’re shopping for expensive items.

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or want to update some of your old electricals, we’ve got some good news for you.

Expert Electrical recently launched their Autumn sale, making it the perfect time to shop for new household appliances and tech gadgets.

With top brands like Huawei, Kenwood, Panasonic, Dyson and Sony included in the sale, you can shop a range of home appliances, TVs, audio accessories and small appliances for less.

With great value across hundreds of sale items, Expert Electrical also offer quick delivery nationwide across Ireland.

Check out our top picks from the sale below:

HUAWEI Band 6

Why not treat yourself or a loved-one to a brand new HUAWEI Band 6 smartwatch?

This health and fitness tracker has a 2-week battery life, and on top of counting your step count it keeps track of your heart rate, stress levels, and boasts a built-in SpO2 detection system that monitors blood oxygen saturation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The watch will also monitor your sleeping patterns, keep track of your menstrual cycle, and so much more.

Get it here for €39, reduced from €59.

AVITA Liber V Laptop

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, now is the perfect time to get one.

The AVITA Liber V Laptop 14” boasts an ultra-slim and light design that unburdens you on the go.

Whether you’re a student or working professional, the Liber V can swiftly process and access files, allowing you to work with ease, even with complex workflows.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the notebook is also equipped with different ports that are compatible with other devices, so you can simultaneously charge, transfer data, display, and connect to various devices to meet your different needs.

Reduced from €529 to €499.99, you can purchase it from Expert Electrical here.

Asus Vivobook

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the Asus Vivobook Pentium Laptop 14″ is a great option.

It has everything you need for day-to-day computing, including a great processor, SSD and plenty of RAM.

It’s also super lightweight, and includes a 12 Month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 – which is worth €69.99 alone.

Get it here for €299.

KENWOOD Food Processor

The KENWOOD Multi Pro Express Food Processor is the ultimate kitchen accessory.

With the original all-in-one system from Kenwood – you can chop, grate, slice and blend from just one base, saving you time and space.

Get it for €99, reduced from €109, here.

Shark FlexStyle

The Shark FlexStyle tool is sure to fly off the shelves in the run up to Christmas.

With a single twist, the Shark FlexStyle rotates between a powerful, fast hair dryer and a versatile multi-styling wand.

Perfect for all hair types, you can create effortless curls, sleek & straight styles and bouncy blow dries without damaging your hair with intense heat.

You can purchase it for less in Expert Electrical’s autumn sale here for €359.99.

Panasonic 4K Smart TV 50″

If you’re on the hunt for a new TV, look no further.

This 50″ Smart TV from Panasonic will allow you to watch your favourite contents on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Twitch in beautiful 4K resolution.

It also works with Hey Google and Alexa, so you can use your voice without needing your remote.

With €60 off in the autumn sale, you can get it here for €599.

Huawei MatePad Tablet

In the market for a new tablet? Now is the perfect time to buy one if you don’t want to break the bank.

Reduced from €229 to €169, the Huawei MatePad T10s 10.1″ Tablet has a full HD screen, making it great for watching videos and playing games.

Its sleek and portable design is ideal for traveling, and the battery will easily see you through the day without having to worry about a charger.

You can purchase it online here.