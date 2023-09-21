Fujifilm launch first-ever palm-sized digital camera – the INSTAX Pal

Fujifilm has announced its first-ever palm-sized digital camera – the INSTAX Pal.

INSTAX’s latest camera lets users easily capture small and big life moments.

Working alongside the INSTAX Link series smartphone printers, the INSTAX Pal is an exciting and new way to take photos.

This new compact digital camera fits into the palm of your hand and sends photos directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth® to the dedicated INSTAX Pal smartphone app.

When users are ready, they can print off their favourite images using an INSTAX Link series printer* or the instant hybrid cameras INSTAX mini Evo and INSTAX mini LiPlay – meaning they have the versatility to print in mini, SQUARE, or WIDE formats.

It can also create digital INSTAX images which can be saved to your smartphone and then shared to social media.

The INSTAX Pal allows you to easily take pictures with one hand, and the wide-angle lens makes it perfect for group photos. But the exciting features don’t stop there.

Remote Shooting using the dedicated smartphone app enables users to be part of the picture. The app allows users to check the composition of the image via their smartphone before taking the photo with the INSTAX Pal.

Interval Shooting allows the user to take continuous shots at 3-second intervals, which can then be edited in the app to choose the best shot.

INSTAX Animation combines multiple images into a single video similar to a flipbook. If the user prints the INSTAX Animation, it becomes an INSTAX print with QR code. Scan the QR code to play the video.

L [Link] Mode lets users connect the INSTAX Pal directly to their INSTAX Link series printer via Bluetooth. Then, just like our other instant cameras, the images automatically print out immediately after they are taken.

Multi-use detachable ring can be used as a handy strap, as a simple viewfinder and as a camera stand when remote shooting.

Additionally, personal audio can be recorded and set as the camera’s Pre-shutter sound, creating a moment of personalization for every user.

The INSTAX Pal is available in 5 colours: Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue, and Gem Black. An INSTAX Pal Design Silicone Case in five colours and a new mini film, ‘Soft Lavender,’ will also be available at launch.

Fujifilm’s INSTAX Pal digital camera will be available to purchase at Fujifilm stockist’s nationwide at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of €100 (incl. VAT) for Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, Lavender Blue versions and €120 (incl. VAT) for the Gem Black version.

It is expected to be available for purchase on October 5, 2023.

The INSTAX Pal Design Silicone Case is also expected to be available on October 5, 2023 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of €15 (incl. VAT) for white, pink, green and blue versions and €17 for the black version.

The INSTAX mini Soft Lavender instant film is expected to be available on October 5, 2023 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of €11 (incl. VAT) per pack (10 sheets).

Find out more about the INSTAX Pal here.

#MakingSmallMomentsFeelBig

* Compatible INSTAX Link series: INSTAX mini Link, INSTAX mini Link2, INSTAX SQUARE Link and INSTAX Link WIDE smartphone printers.