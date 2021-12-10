12 Days of Gossmas: WIN a SilkProMax Laser Hair Removal Handset – worth €160

For the 10th day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, we’ve teamed up with SilkProMax to give away their Pink IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset – worth €159.99.

SilkProMax is an Irish company based in Co. Tipperary, who specialise in At-Home Hair Removal.

Their aim is to provide long-lasting results for a fraction of the cost, from the comfort of your home.

The SilkProMax IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset is designed to deliver long-lasting visible results in just 3 weeks.

With the advice to use the hair removal device once per week for a duration of 12 weeks, full-body treatments can be completed in just 30 minutes.

SilkProMax works on any body part including the face and brazilian area, and their handsets utilise clinical-grade technology that is certified for safe and effective at-home hair removal.

To be in with a chance of winning a Limited Edition Pink SilkProMax handset, worth €159.99, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @silkpromax and @goss.ie, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

