Wild Youth star ‘joins the lineup’ for RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

Wild Youth’s David Whelan is reportedly set to appear on the upcoming series of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

According to The Irish Mirror, the band’s lead singer has joined the rumoured lineup alongside social media star Tadhg Fleming, newsreader Eileen Dunne, and influencer Katja Mia.

David and his bandmates represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

The band, comprised of David, Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam, performed their tune ‘We Are One’ in Liverpool at the highly-anticipated event in May this year.

But sadly, Wild Youth missed out on a place in the grand final.

David was nursing an injury during their Eurovision bid earlier this year, after suffering a serious accident which required him to undergo surgery.

Speaking before they performed on the Late Late Show’s Eurosong special, he said: “I unfortunately had a serious accident at the beginning of this year which required major surgery.”

“I feared I would not even make it onto the stage tonight.”

The news comes after Goss.ie exclusively revealed Katja Mia as the first rumoured contestant for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars when it returns in 2024.

Rumours were rampant earlier in the year that the star-studded dancing show was going to be axed.

However, Goss.ie later revealed that the show had been renewed after bosses were impressed by new co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

TV producers have been meeting with celebrities over the past few months, with stars expected to get their official offer to be on the show by the end of October.

In November, the stars will then be paired with their dancing partners and rehearsals will begin in secret.

Live shows for the next series will air in January on RTÉ One.