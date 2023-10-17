Meet the two new professional dancers joining RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars is adding two new professional dancers to its roster.

Original pros Emily Barker and John Nolan have departed the show after six seasons.

According to The Irish Sun, Montel Hewson and Jillian Bromwich will fill their shoes.

Montel, who is the brother of late Irish model Alli MacDonnell, and Jillian are reportedly a real-life couple, as well as dancing partners.

A DWTS insider told the publication: “Montel and Jillian are going to be the new faces of Dancing With The Stars this season. They have an amazing look that caught the eye of producers.”

Commenting on the clear-out of some of its pros, a show source said: “Dancing With The Stars is constantly evolving.”

“We are very grateful to all our dancers. They helped turn DWTS into such a popular show.”

Emily Barker announced her departure from DWTS last month.

In a statement shared to her Instagram, the professional dancer wrote: “Unfortunately I won’t be returning to @dwtsirl this year 🥰.”

“I’ve had 6 wonderful seasons on the show since starting at age 18.. I’ve given my absolute everything to the production for years and have loved every moment of helping my celebrities improve year on year 🥹.”

“Thank you to all of my celebrity partners for trusting me and always giving me 1000% effort in rehearsals 🤍🫶🏼.”

“It’s been an amazing ride!! 3 finals and a win later and I’m hanging up my dwts dance shoes for the foreseeable 🤍.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years.. I’m ready to move onto this next chapter in my life, running my business and doing NEW THINGS 🤍. Watch this space 🫶🏼.”

Earlier this year, the professional dancer and her partner, RTÉ 2FM Breakfast star Carl Mullan, took home the coveted glitterball trophy.

According to The Irish Sun, professional dancers Karen Byrne, Laura Nolan and Ervinas Merfeldas will return to the show.