EXCLUSIVE! RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars set to be renewed for another season amid axe fears

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars is set to be renewed for another season, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

It had previously been reported that the popular show would be axed after the current season, which comes to an end tonight.

However, a source has exclusively told Goss.ie that following a very successful season of the show, it will return to our screens once again in 2024.

An insider told us: “The show was due to end with the 2023 run. Producers had tried to keep it going but RTÉ bosses had agreed this was the last season.”

“But no one expected such a surge in viewing figures, which to be honest is mainly down to the new hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, so now RTÉ have done a U-turn.”

Doireann joined the show after Nicky Byrne stepped down from co-hosting with Jen to go on tour with Westlife.

Our source continued: “The show is the most popular it’s ever been and it’s commercially such a success too, so it would be mad not to give even one more season.”

“Producers are starting to spread the news now, and Jen and Doireann both know they’re wanted for next year. Everyone is really proud and excited that the show will go on.”

Goss.ie have contacted RTÉ for comment.

The Dancing with the Stars 2023 final will take place on RTÉ One tonight.

Eurovision’s Brooke Scullion, Glee star Damian McGinty, 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan, and influencer Suzanne Jackson will all battle it out in the hopes of taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

The final will air tonight at 9pm.