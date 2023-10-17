Tadhg Fleming rumoured to be joining the line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2024

Tadhg Fleming is rumoured to be joining the line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2024.

After Goss.ie exclusively revealed Katja Mia as the first celebrity linked to the lineup, another famous face has been rumoured to appear on the show.

According to The Irish Sun, the popular TikTok star has agreed to appear on the upcoming season of the show.

A source told the publication: “Dancing With The Stars will get a massive boost from having Tadhg dancing every week with millions of his TikTok followers tuning in to support him on Sunday nights.”

The Kerry native and his father Derry had been linked to the line-up for the 2023 series, but previously set the record straight.

He exclusively told Goss.ie last November: “I can tell you now that we haven’t had any contact from them. My dad is absolutely sickened, because he’d love it!”

“He was only saying to me there, ‘Will you check your emails and see if there’s anything from Dancing with the Stars?’ But no, we’ve had no contact from them. There has been speculation alright, but no.”

“Maybe next year! I don’t know how long his hips will last though, he’s getting old now. He’s nearly 80.”

It comes after RSVP Live reported that former newsreader Eileen Dunne has agreed to appear on the show, and producers are said to be “delighted” to have her on board.

A source told the outlet: “Eileen Dunne is one of the big names secured for Dancing with the Stars next year.”

“Viewers didn’t know whether or not the show would be coming back amid cutbacks in RTÉ this year but the team behind it were working hard to ensure its return.”

“Bosses are delighted to have Eileen on board because she is such a big name and everyone at home will know her and get behind her,” the source continued.

“She was part of RTÉ for 40 years and viewers will be delighted to see her back on screens again.”

Rumours were rampant earlier this year that the star-studded show was going to be axed, however, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the show had been renewed after bosses were impressed by new co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

TV producers have been meeting with celebrities over the past few months, with stars expected to get their official offer to be on the show by the end of October.

In November the stars will then be paired with their dancing partner and rehearsals will begin in secret.

Live shows for the next series will air in January on RTÉ One.