RTÉ legend ‘signs up’ for Dancing With The Stars

An RTÉ legend has reportedly signed up for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

After Goss.ie exclusively revealed Katja Mia as the first celebrity linked to the lineup, another famous face has been rumoured to appear on the show.

According to RSVP Live, former newsreader Eileen Dunne has agreed to appear on the show, and producers are said to be “delighted” to have her on board.

A source told the outlet: “Eileen Dunne is one of the big names secured for Dancing with the Stars next year.

“Viewers didn’t know whether or not the show would be coming back amid cutbacks in RTÉ this year but the team behind it were working hard to ensure its return.

“Bosses are delighted to have Eileen on board because she is such a big name and everyone at home will know her and get behind her.

“She was part of RTÉ for 40 years and viewers will be delighted to see her back on screens again.”

Rumours were rampant earlier this year that the star-studded show was going to be axed, however, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the show had been renewed after bosses were impressed by new co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

TV producers have been meeting with celebrities over the past few months, with stars expected to get their official offer to be on the show by the end of October.

In November the stars will then be paired with their dancing partner and rehearsals will begin in secret.

Live shows for the next series will air in January on RTÉ One.