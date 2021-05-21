The reunion special will air later this month

We finally know how we’re going to watch the Friends reunion in Ireland.

The reunion special will air on Sky One for viewers in the UK and Ireland on May 27 at 8pm local time.

Friends: The Reunion will also be available to stream on Now TV.

HBO Max released the full trailer for the show earlier this week, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The special, hosted by James Corden, was filmed at the show’s original studio in Burbank, California.

A host of famous faces will appear on the reunion special, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

