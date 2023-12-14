Victoria Smurfit shares stunning new photos of her wedding to banker Steve Jacobs

Victoria Smurfit has shared stunning new photos of her wedding to banker Steve Jacobs.

The Irish actress married the successful businessman at the Royal Crescent Hotel in Bath, England, over the weekend.

She captioned the latest snaps: “Coming at you. Got you. Love you always #himself (yeah am soppy, am allowed 😝).”

The couple didn’t have long to plan their nuptials, as they only got engaged back in March.

The About A Boy star revealed the happy news of her engagement to her Instagram followers, and shared how she initially thought it was a joke.

She said: “If you know #Himself you’ll understand why I assumed he was taking the mick. He wasn’t. Said YES. A lot. Maybe too many times. Have to retire this sign now… very happy Smurf. #himself is a keeper 💍🥰.”

The couple went public with their romance in October 2021 when they walked the red carpet at the Irish premiere of Deadly Cuts in Dublin.

Victoria was previously married to film producer Douglas Baxter for 15 years, before divorcing him in 2015.

The former couple share three children together – Evie, 19, Ridley, 16, and 15-year-old Flynn.

Victoria’s famous friends clearly approve of the couple as they showed their support on Instagram.

Fellow Irish actress Amy Huberman commented: “BUT I WANT TO MARRY YOU!! A huge congratulations Vic. What joyous happy love. Still not over it or you to be quite frank. Love ya xxxx”

American actress Lana Parilla also commented and said: “Congratulations gorgeous!!!!! I’m over the moon for you!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

UK actor Danny Dyer said: “Yes Vic. Congratulations baby. ❤️❤️❤️”