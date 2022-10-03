Today FM’s Paula MacSweeney announces the birth of her third child

Paula MacSweeney has announced the birth of her third child.

The Today FM presenter took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news with her followers.

She wrote: “Hey there, baby Mac! Our gorgeous baby boy was born earlier on today and we are so in love! He is divine!”

Paula added: “He’s named after my beloved grandad who we called Pop but others knew him as Denis MacSweeney. It would have been his birthday today! What are the odds?”

“Welcome, Mac Denis Donnelly. We adore you! #Mac #BabyBoy 💙💙💙”

The radio star and her husband Aidan, who she met on Tinder in 2015 and married two years later, are also parents to Roddy and Pixie.