Today FM star Ed Smith announces his engagement

Today FM star Ed Smith has announced his engagement to his long-term partner.

The broadcaster revealed he had popped the question to the mother of his son on Christmas Day.

The happy couple shared snaps of their beaming smiles and Michelle’s sparkling ring to Ed’s Instagram.

The radio DJ posted the photo alongside the witty caption: “Finally, some silverware for Mayo 💍 #engaged”

The couple have not had an easy road, as Ed suffered a “widow-maker” heart attack in 2018, just one year before he and his partner welcomed their son Michéal.

The 46-year-old announced Michelle was pregnant and marked one year since his near-death experience in an Instagram post where he wrote: “It’s a year today since my heartbeat almost stopped so I’m celebrating by revealing the beginning of a new one,”

“Yes myself and @ndshewonderswhy are delighted to announce an addition to our line up. Say hello to DJ Spud. On air in Feb!”

Ed’s revelation was met with huge congratulations from his Today FM family as famous DJ’s Dave Moore, Ben Murray and Kelly Anne Byrne sent their best wishes to the couple.

Ed’s former colleague Pamela Joyce also commented on the post and said: “Congratulations you wonderful people.”

Ed has two children, but it was his son whom he shares with Michelle that was involved in the proposal.

The Radio DJ is also father to daughter Zoe, who is 22-years-old and features constantly on his Instagram.

Ed revealed that he dressed their son in a jumper with the proposal written across it in Irish to pop the question.

Shout out to the messenger too ♥ pic.twitter.com/xVdAQPc0KZ — 📻 ED SMITHMAS 🎅 (@EdTodayFM) December 25, 2023