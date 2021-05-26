"He was so loved and his legacy will live on for generations..."

Terrie McEvoy announces the death of her grandfather in heartbreaking post

Terrie McEvoy has announced the death of her grandfather in a heartbreaking post.

The Irish influencer, who is expecting her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick, shared the news with her 237k Instagram followers on Wednesday evening.

The nurse wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Our family said goodbye to an incredible man today. Our strong, humble, funny, hardworking and kind Grandad.”

“We’ll cherish the memories forever…. My favourite one is walking on the beach with my nanny picking perry winkles watching him swim for MILES (and secretly dying for him to finish so he could buy us that ice cream we always got).”

“It’s the simple things in life. He was so loved and his legacy will live on for generations.”

“Stay close Grandad, mind us all and Rest In Peace. Xxxxx,” she added.