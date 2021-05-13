Terrie McEvoy announces pregnancy in heartwarming post

The influencer is expecting a baby with her husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick.

The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon, by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan.

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊.”

“Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten!”

“Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!” she added, referring to the couple’s rescue dog.

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.

The news comes after Terrie admitted she felt “a lot of pressure” to start a family after getting married.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the nurse confessed: “Yes at the beginning of our marriage I felt a lot of pressure.”

“But we have our plan and stuck with it and I’m very happy with my decisions. It’s important to not make a decision based on external pressures.”

The Dublin native continued: “I feel comfortable talking about my plans with my close friends and family. I do however think it can be intrusive if someone I am not close with just asks if I’m having a baby soon?”

“Nobody knows what people are going through and it can also be frustrating explaining your decisions over and over.”

Terrie also explained she went for a fertility consultation with ReproMed, which opened her eyes to the options available.

“The invisible weight of the baby deadline can hold so much control, with life, work, relationships, friends & family all vying for attention,” she said.

“But there are options available to us as women so we don’t feel like we are rushing into starting a family just because our ‘clock is ticking’.”