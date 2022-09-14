Tadhg Fleming teases fans will see ‘a different side’ of him in new Ultimate Hell Week episode

Tadhg Fleming has revealed fans will see “a different side” of him on this week’s episode of RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals.

The TikTok star is one of 20 famous faces who signed up for the series this year, agreeing to take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

The second episode of Hell Week will air on Wednesday night, and it looks like viewers are in for a dramatic episode.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Tadhg shared photos of himself using an inhaler before jumping out of a helicopter into the freezing cold Irish sea.

He captioned the post: “OKAAY LETS GO 🫣🚁 Hellweek continues tonight at 9:35 on @rteone 🫡🪖.”

“I actually don’t even know where to start with this episode 🤯 ….all I can say is buckle up👀.”

“Haven’t spoken much about why I’ve chosen to enter the depths of Hell with these incredible people but I think on tonight’s episode you’ll see a different side of me 🙏🏻.”

Tadhg continued: “I believe every single recruit has their own personal reasons for throwing themselves into this challenge… I honestly admire each and every one of you for doing so 💪🏻❤️.”

“To be able to raise awareness/funds for so many different charities is unbelievable ….truly grateful for this experience (even though we were fecked about the place😅) ….but for now, enough of the soppy stuff & back to the rawness 🤣🫡.”

The Kerry native rose to worldwide fame back in 2017, after his hilarious video of his father Derry attempting to catch a bat in the kitchen went viral.

The video landed the social media star and his family appearances on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, as well as an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his popular US chat show.

Since then, Tadhg has become one of the most well-known social media personalities in Ireland with over 700k followers on Instagram and almost 3million followers on TikTok.

This season, 20 well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment will attempt to pass the Hell Week course.

Alongside Tadgh, the line-up includes former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, actor Johnny Ward, TV presenter Blathnaid Treacy, Olympian David Gillick, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll.

Over six days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests.

Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on Special Forces selection, the DS have designed a course that will test each recruit’s physical, emotional and psychological resilience.

The recruits, some of Ireland’s fittest celebrities, all have one thing in common, each of them believes they have what it takes to pass the course.

But will any of the celebrity recruits have what it takes to pass selection? Or will they have to D.O. (drop out) by handing in their number to the DS?