Saoirse Ronan ‘cast alongside Dua Lipa’ in Margot Robbie’s new Barbie movie

Saoirse Ronan has reportedly joined the cast of Margot Robbie’s new Barbie movie, alongside pop singer Dua Lipa.

While not much is known about the film’s plot, we do know Margot is set to play the lead role of Barbie, and Ryan Gosling will play her love interest Ken.

Insider gossip about the upcoming Barbie movie has been circulating at the Cannes Film Festival this week, and Saoirse and Dua are among those rumoured to appear in the flick.

This wouldn’t be Dua’s first venture into acting, as the Levitating singer is set to make her feature film debut in spy thriller Argylle later this year.

An insider told The Sun: “Dua is making waves in both music and movies. She really impressed in Argylle and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was.”

“Now she has joined the cast of Barbie alongside big names including Margot, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan.”

“Although Argylle is a big film in its own right, Barbie will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it.”

“Dua is quickly proving there is far more to her than just being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in films,” the insider added.

It’s no surprise Saoirse has landed a role in the movie, as she previously told Margot Robbie that she’d love to star in the flick.

The pair both starred in Mary Queen Of Scots together, and during a joint interview with the Radio Times in 2019, Saoirse said: “Are you doing Barbie? F**k yes. Maybe I can be your weird friend.”

After the Irish actress said, “We need to be in more than one scene together next time,” Margot replied, “I’m going to make it my life’s mission.”

The film’s script is being kept under lock and key, but it’s understood the plot will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents.

According to Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, the movie will feature different versions of Barbie and Ken – played by a star-studded cast.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, he tweeted: “I am hearing incredible BARBIE goss at Cannes. For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Kens.”

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

“And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies…”

The upcoming film, which is being helmed by Greta Gerwig, will also star Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.