RTÉ’s Jane Mangan wins praise for her comments on recent tragedies on The Late Late Show

Broadcaster Jane Mangan has won praise following her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The RTÉ Racing presenter was on the programme on Friday night alongside Michael D. Higgins, who was added as a last-minute guest to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

During her chat with Ryan, Jane was asked to comment on the tragic passing of Jack de Bromhead last weekend.

The 13-year-old jockey, the son of horse trainer Henry de Bromhead, died in a horse racing accident at the Glenbeigh Races in Co. Kerry on Saturday.

Jane said she couldn’t fathom what his family are going through, before she referenced other tragedies that have taken place across the country over the past week.

Very moving, thoughtful contribution by @jane_mangan on #LateLate Jane was an impressive marketing student at @MTU_ie some years ago and was even then clearly destined for a career in communication. pic.twitter.com/Z6QZjPTBDB — Pio Fenton (@Piofenton) September 9, 2022

Last weekend, the country was shocked by the devastating murder of a teenage girl and her eight-year-old siblings in Tallaght.

Another tragedy struck on Friday, as the deaths of two young children were reported following a car fire in Co. Westmeath.

Jane said the events of the past week are a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, and how our loved ones can be taken from us within an instant.

The RTÉ presenter was widely praised for her comments on social media, as viewers said she perfectly reflected the mood of the nation.

Nice comments from Jane Mangan about the fragility of life on @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/JXhUJK7DNJ — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) September 9, 2022

Jane Mangan speaks so eloquently and with great respect, a very impressive lady. #LateLate — Merlin 🇮🇪🇺🇦🇵🇸🇪🇺 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@RedMerlin1892) September 9, 2022

Very well spoken on the @RTELateLateShow @jane_mangan Lovely words. — Pat Costello (@pcsportandpromo) September 9, 2022

@jane_mangan your a breath of fresh air! Very well spoken 👏🏼 #LateLate — Ryan O Connor (@Ryanoc07) September 9, 2022

@jane_mangan is certainly very impressive. Great racing commentator too — Olly Kingston (@OllyKingston32) September 9, 2022

@jane_mangan @RTELateLateShow Jane Mangan’s ability to hit the right mood was shown again on the Late Late. We need to see more of her away from covering the races. @rte maybe Jane doing a 1 on 1 with the top racing people – owners, jockeys, trainers on a full range of issues? — Padraig Harnett (@celticpadraig) September 9, 2022

@RTELateLateShow Jane Mangan is a class act, with her finger on the pulse of a nation. — Des Gallen (@PirinLodge) September 9, 2022

Well said Jane Mangan #LateLate — byGrainne Byrne (@grainnebyrne) September 9, 2022