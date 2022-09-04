Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Tributes pour in for horse trainer Henry de Bromhead’s son Jack after fatal racing accident

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Tributes have poured in online for horse trainer Henry de Bromhead’s teenage son Jack, who has tragically died.

The 13-year-old suffered fatal injuries in a freak horse racing accident on Rossbeigh Beach during the Glenbeigh Races in Co. Kerry on Saturday at about 5pm.

The young jockey’s death has devastated the horse racing community, who have expressed their condolences to Jack’s well-known family on social media.

The boy’s father is highly-respected horse trainer Henry de Bromhead, 49, who shares two other children with his wife Heather – Mia, who is Jack’s twin, and Georgia.

The family’s training stables are based in Knockeen, Co. Waterford, where the current stable jockey is Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore.

Following the news of his tragic death, a host of famous faces have lead tributes to Jack online, including Ronan O’Gara, Des Cahill, and Claudine Keane.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, issued a statement on Sunday morning which read: “Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.”

“Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.

“Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace,” she added.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us