Tributes pour in for horse trainer Henry de Bromhead’s son Jack after fatal racing accident

Tributes have poured in online for horse trainer Henry de Bromhead’s teenage son Jack, who has tragically died.

The 13-year-old suffered fatal injuries in a freak horse racing accident on Rossbeigh Beach during the Glenbeigh Races in Co. Kerry on Saturday at about 5pm.

The young jockey’s death has devastated the horse racing community, who have expressed their condolences to Jack’s well-known family on social media.

There are no words. What a devastating tragedy. RIP Jack De Bromhead. 😔 pic.twitter.com/GCg3y2oCS5 — Kevin Blake (@kevinblake2011) September 4, 2022

A beautiful young boy Jack De Bromhead pictured here by ⁦@BarryDonal⁩ 7 days ago in Cahersiveen after winning a pony race💔💔 6 days later he loses his life on Rossbeigh Beach doing what he loved best😢His Dad Henry was in Cahersiveen and gave a beautiful interview RIP Jack pic.twitter.com/fFDGY6gMOD — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) September 4, 2022

Devastating news. RIP Jack de Bromhead pic.twitter.com/Yovr6rdj4l — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 4, 2022

My heart goes out to @HenrydeBromhead, Heather, and family. Jack competed with my daughter aged 13, and alongside so many children from all around Ireland in ponies and pony racing. Lovely kid. Absolutely stunned and in disbelief ✨ pic.twitter.com/EaCYSp3wec — Suzanne Campbell (@campbellsuz) September 4, 2022

Thoughts go out to the De Bromhead’s so so sad, RIP Jack pic.twitter.com/VnGhdie1NC — Matt Gibson (@SportsTraderMG) September 3, 2022

The boy’s father is highly-respected horse trainer Henry de Bromhead, 49, who shares two other children with his wife Heather – Mia, who is Jack’s twin, and Georgia.

The family’s training stables are based in Knockeen, Co. Waterford, where the current stable jockey is Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore.

Following the news of his tragic death, a host of famous faces have lead tributes to Jack online, including Ronan O’Gara, Des Cahill, and Claudine Keane.

Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family. A 13 year old boy taken doing what he loved.The poor family. The heart hurts . — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 4, 2022

#RIPjack such a tragedy💔 thoughts and prayers with his family & friends 🙏🏼 https://t.co/jCnKigNniA — Claudine Keane (@ClaudineKeane1) September 4, 2022

A lot of broken hearts in Ireland today after the tragic passing of young Jack De Bromhead. You couldn’t meet nicer friendlier boy who always wore a big smile. My heart goes out to Henry, Heather, his sisters and all the close knit team in Knockeen who met him everyday RIP 💔💔 — John Dermody (@jackcarty82) September 4, 2022

Kid just rode his first ever winner last weekend. What a complete tragedy for all.

RIP Jack https://t.co/mnwk08JL44 — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) September 4, 2022

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, issued a statement on Sunday morning which read: “Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.”

“Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.

“Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace,” she added.