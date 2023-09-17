Roz Purcell pokes fun at viral ‘meteor crater’ news story with hilarious post

Roz Purcell has poked fun at the viral “meteor crater” news story with a hilarious post.

Earlier this week, Virgin Media News reported on an “out of this world” hole that was found on Portmarnock beach.

They spoke to local astrophysics enthusiast Dave Kennedy about the “mysterious” large hole, and he said he was “certain” that a rock found inside the hole was an asteroid that “came from above”.

#WATCH A mysterious hole on a beach has caused a stir in North Dublin. A local astronomy enthusiast is hoping the crater in Portmarnock, could be the aftermath of a cosmic event. @Hanelizaa reports ⤵️#VMNews pic.twitter.com/cGJiyd3eZj — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 13, 2023

Dave told the reporter: “As you can tell here, there’s a scorch mark on this side here, so that would have been at the angle that it came down at. It is weighty. I’m not sure of its composition but we’re definitely going to have to find out.”

“Only about a month ago I was watching a documentary from NASA on exactly what you’re looking at behind you, so when I looked at it and saw how uniform it is, I knew immediately that what I was looking at is an impact site.”

Shortly after the “mystery hole” hit headlines, the real cause of it was revealed – three local lads dug the hole with green plastic shovels.

🚨 Meteorite mystery solved! 🚨 The mystery of the hole on a north Dublin beach has apparently been solved – denting the hopes of a local space enthusiast, who had hoped it was the site of a meteor strike.#VMNews pic.twitter.com/zhqKbhzvNY — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 14, 2023

Roz has since weighed in on the hilarious social commentary surrounding the news story, by sharing a photo of herself superimposed onto an image of the hole to her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the post: “I’m live from Portmarnock 12-3 on the road @rte2fm over at the @ladiesgaelicfootball Gaelic 4 mothers & Others Annual Blitz.”