Rosie Connolly admits she has ‘cried for the first time in years’ over her ‘biggest insecurity’

"I'm 30 years of age and it still affects my confidence and self worth..."

Rosie Connolly admits she has ‘cried for the first time in years’...

Rosie Connolly has admitted she “cried” for the first time in years this week over her “biggest insecurity”.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the mum-of-two shared a makeup free selfie, and said she’s been struggling with a flare up of adult acne.

Rosie wrote: “I used to always fill you guys in on my skin journey, but stopped documenting it because tbh, it was so good!!”

“Ever since being pregnant with Remi it went really good! Unfortunately I seem to be back to square one again after years of battling adult acne.”

“Yesterday was the first day I cried about my skin in years,” Rosie confessed. “I’m 30 years of age and it still affects my confidence and self worth.”

“I’ve booked to go and see my dermatologist again to get to the root of the problem and also booked blood tests for a number of other reasons too but fingers crossed I can clear it up again.”

“I’m sharing this because it’s my biggest insecurity, and although I’m 30, it still upsets me, so I can imagine that if you’re very young and suffering with your skin, it’s extremely hard on you too,” she continued.

“I won’t be giving any skin advice as the journey goes but all I can say is talk to your GP or dermatologist if you feel you need to. ”

In another post, Rosie wrote: “I know how to use makeup to cover it but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make me feel down, as I know what’s underneath.”

“I guess I’m just a little worn out after spending almost 10 years of my life battling with my skin on and off! But I’ve cleared it before, I’ll do it again.”

“I hope maybe someone who’s having a tough time with acne might feel a little less alone if they see this!”

Rosie added: “In the grand scheme of things, with all that’s going on, I have my health and a roof over my head which is all that matters.. so what’s a few marks on my face ❤️.”

