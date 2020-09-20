Maura Derrane opens up about her decision to take a ‘step back’ from RTÉ’s Today show

The presenter will only appear on the show three days a week going forward

Maura Derrane opens up about her decision to take a ‘step back’...

Maura Derrane has opened up about her decision to take a “step back” from RTÉ’s Today show.

Last week, RTÉ confirmed that Maura will only be on the show three days a week going forward – and will be replaced by Sinéad Kennedy on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the broadcaster admitted she made the decision so she can spend more time with her six-year-old son Cal, who she shares with her husband John Deasy.

Maura said: “I was thinking about it for about a year. I’ve been working a long time in this business and for me it was easier to be gone when Cal was younger.”

“I think he needs me a lot more now. I missed being able to walk him to school and collecting him and doing homework. It’s the right time for me.”

“RTE backed me the whole way. I’ve been working with them for 11 years now — on the Afternoon Show and 4 Live on my own, before we launched Today,” she continued.

“It’s great to have their backup. Sinead is great and she’s going to slot right in. It’s going to give the show a fresh feel I think.”

Maura also revealed people have applauded her for making the decision.

She said: “People have been messaging me on Instagram saying ‘Fair play, it’s a brave move’. People are saying well done for making a decision.”

“Media is a fickle business and I think a lot of presenters are nervous about taking any time away from the screen.”

“I’m not like that. I have faith in myself. You have to follow your instinct. And once you make a decision, don’t go back on yourself.”

Maura’s co-host Dáithí O Sé recently admitted RTÉ “overlooked” them “for a long time”.

Today with Maura and Dáithí was extended for two weeks back in May, as the programme went down a hit with viewers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dáithí said the boost in ratings made people realise their “values”, and Maura echoed Dáithí’s statement by saying: “There was almost a new meaning to the show last year.”

“The whole country was in lockdown and we just kept going. I don’t know if we ourselves realised how needed it was or how important it would be.”

“The reaction and the messages from our audience was great. We had changed things up at the beginning of the last series anyway and then when Covid happened, we gained all age groups across the board,” she said.

“We were an escape for some people and we were company for other people. It felt like a real public service.”

Maura continued: “It was difficult. We were like everyone and there was a huge worry. The funny thing about a live show is that once you’re on, you’re on. You don’t get to think about anything.”

“Looking back, I’m glad we were on. It gave a normality to our lives to go to work every day. You learn how to deal with a pandemic.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.