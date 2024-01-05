Pippa O’Connor shares huge news about her fashion brand POCO

Pippa O’Connor has shared huge news about her fashion brand, POCO by Pippa.

The popular influencer launched her own clothing brand back in 2016, and started out selling a range of jeans at first.

Since then, Pippa has grown her business by adding shoes, shorts, skirts, jackets and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts to her collection.

But now after almost eight years in business, Pippa has decided to rebrand POCO.

In a post shared on Instagram today, the mother-of-three explained: “As we go into our 8th year of @pocobypippa it’s time for a makeover!

“For the past few months we have been working behind the scenes on rebranding Poco By Pippa. It’s important to me to keep innovating & to keep striving to produce the best we can.

“I’m very excited to bring a new look & feel to the brand. So many of you have been with me since the start of Poco in 2016.. & naturally our styles have changed & evolved.”

“The brand will come back feeling elevated & pared back. With wardrobe staples you’ll rely on all year round,” she wrote.

“Please bare with us while we work hard to bring this to life! Thank you for your loyalty & support over the years. I can’t wait to show you the vision.”

Ahead of the rebrand, POCO has launched a huge warehouse clearance sale, offering up to 80% off their pieces online.

The news comes after Pippa launched her new beauty brand POCO Beauty in November, after stepping away from UP Cosmetics.