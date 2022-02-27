Nicola Coughlan teases what Bridgerton fans can expect from her character in season two

Nicola Coughlan has teased what Bridgerton fans can expect from her character in season two.

The Irish actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, which returns for a second season next month.

Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

At the end of the show’s first season, it was revealed that Nicola’s character was the anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

Speaking on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show, Nicola said: “[After] that reveal at the end of series one, you very much get to see behind the curtain in series two.”

“We see how she gets away with the things that she gets away with. And for me, it was so much fun because in series one she’s a shy, retiring wallflower, and then series two you go, ‘Oh, she’s got all this new stuff going on’, and it was extremely fun to film.”

The Galway native also revealed Penelope also gets more control over her fashion choices this season as she starts to “find her own path”.

However, the Derry Girls star admitted that “wearing a corset for 14 hours is no one’s idea of fun”.

The trailer for the new season dropped earlier this month, and it starts with narration by gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews.

She says: “Dearest gentle reader. Did you miss me?”

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will join Netflix on March 25.

While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé Jean Page), the second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.

Watch the full trailer for season two below: