Louise Cooney shares her excitement as she buys first baby clothes

Louise Cooney has shared her excitement as she bought her first baby clothes.

The influencer announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney last month.

The blonde beauty is currently halfway through her pregnancy at 21 weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Louise shared a sweet carousel of photos as she celebrated buying her first bits for the baby.

She wrote: “A special day 🥹👶🏼🥰. We bought our first bits for baba following our big anatomy scan & it’s all starting to feel very real and exciting ❤️.”

“The nerves & emotions were all at an all time high leading up to this one… it feels like such a milestone to be more than half way through. And seeing its face on the screen. It’s just surreal 😭.”

“We had a little cheers (nosecco for me) to mark it, chatting names, looking over the scan pics & just getting very excited for what’s to come 🥰.”

Last month, Louise revealed that she and Mark weren’t going to find out the sex of their baby.

The influencer told her followers: “We’re not gonna find out, we both were totally on the same page about waiting for the surprise.”

“That moment where they hand you the baby and tell you… makes me 🥹 even thinking about it. I imagine that makes the labour feel so worth it.”

“But also totally get why you’d find out, being able to pick a name and call them that for the next few months, buy things with a gender in mind and just knowing what’s in there must make it feel so real.”

Louise previously shared a sweet video documenting her early pregnancy.

In the video, the influencer got emotional ahead of her first scan, and revealed she was “finding it hard not having anyone know”.

Speaking to the camera, the Limerick native said: “I’m eight weeks today. We have our first scan tomorrow, I’m very emotional today. I’m like a mix of scared, excited, and nervous.”

“I’m finding it hard not having anyone know, I’m kind of scared to tell people…”

“I’m just nervous for tomorrow, like what if it’s not there?,” Louise continued. “I know it sounds ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong I know how lucky we are and we’re so excited, but there’s nerves.”

Thankfully, the Limerick native’s first scan went smoothly, and the couple felt emotional and relieved when they first heard their baby’s heartbeat.

Louise also revealed their baby’s due date was the November 7, the same day as Mark’s birthday.

But later in the video after having another scan, the influencer said their due date would be closer to November 2.

Louise got candid about her pregnancy in the video, and at 13 weeks pregnant she confessed she was feeling “super irritable” and “kind of gross”.

“My hormones are all over the place, I’m in such a bad mood. I’m just super irritable and overthinking things, it’s just not fun,” she admitted.

After posting the video to her YouTube channel, the Limerick native shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Favourite time of the day.. nighttime, when I can feel and see the start of a little bump 🥰❤️👶🏼.”

“It makes me so excited for the next few months and for this new chapter ☺️.”

“I can’t thank you enough for all the love and well wishes over the past few days.. it’s the best news to be able to share & it’s made us both so excited all over again!”

“I just uploaded a video to my YouTube with snippets from my experience in the first trimester… I can’t tell you how nice it is to be openly able to talk about it all now 🙌🏼,” she added.