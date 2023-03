Liam Neeson has been confirmed for The Late Late Show’s St. Patrick’s Day special.

The 70-year-old will join host Ryan Tubridy in studio on Friday night.

The actor’s new film Marlowe marked a major milestone in his career – his 100th film.

Marlowe is a crime thriller which is set in 1930s Hollywood.

The film will premiere on Sky Cinema on March 17, and will also be available to stream on NOW.