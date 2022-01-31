Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the REAL reason she missed her radio show last week

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed the REAL reason she missed her radio show last week.

The popular presenter was due to host her RTÉ 2FM show from home after contracting Covid-19, but pulled out last minute after accidentally injuring her son Enzo.

The 41-year-old felt so guilty about closing a door on her son’s finger that she decided not to come on air.

Speaking to Cormac Battle, who filled in for her last week, Jen said: “I came down and I was looking at him and I couldn’t leave him. I called my producer Anita bawling crying, saying ‘I can’t do this!'”

Cormac added: “Anita came into me and said ‘You’ve got to do the show, that’s the end of it. There’s no other option. You’re there, she’s at home. She’s lost the plot.'”

Jennifer said she felt “immense guilt” for hurting her son, but “thankfully he’s fine, it will heal”.

The mother-of-two revealed her daughter Florence “ratted” on her to her husband Lauterio, telling him: “Daddy, you’ll never guess what? Mammy caught his [Enzo’s] finger in the door.”

Jennifer said: “And Enzo, because he’s a mammy’s boy, was like ‘It was an accident!’ I was like ‘Yes, good boy, here’s a lollipop for dinner.'”

The Dublin native returned to Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night after missing last weekend’s show while she recovered from Covid.