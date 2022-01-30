Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in red dress as she makes her Dancing with the Stars return

Jennifer Zamparelli made her return to Dancing with the Stars tonight.

The popular presenter was forced to miss last weekend’s show, after testing positive for Covid-19.

2020 DWTS winner Lottie Ryan replaced Jennifer last week and presented the show alongside Nicky Byrne, but Jennifer is back in action this week and stepped out in a stunning red dress for the occasion.

Want to steal her style? We’ve found Jennifer’s exact dress, which is by Rat & Boa.

You can get it for €275 here.

Catch Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sundays from 6:30pm.