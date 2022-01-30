Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in red dress as she makes her Dancing with the Stars return

KOBPIX.
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Jennifer Zamparelli made her return to Dancing with the Stars tonight.

The popular presenter was forced to miss last weekend’s show, after testing positive for Covid-19.

2020 DWTS winner Lottie Ryan replaced Jennifer last week and presented the show alongside Nicky Byrne, but Jennifer is back in action this week and stepped out in a stunning red dress for the occasion.

KOBPIX.

Want to steal her style? We’ve found Jennifer’s exact dress, which is by Rat & Boa.

You can get it for €275 here.

Catch Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sundays from 6:30pm.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us