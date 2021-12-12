Jamie Dornan admits Christmas will be ‘tough’ this year after the death of his father

Jamie Dornan has admitted Christmas will be “tough” this year after the death of his father Jim.

The obstetrician and gynaecologist sadly died back in March after contracting Covid-19.

The 73-year-old had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Jamie revealed he’ll be spending Christmas in the west of Ireland with his extended family.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star said: “I love it, but it’s the first Christmas without my dad. So it’s going to be a tough one, I’d imagine.”

The 39-year-old previously told the publication: “He was the greatest of men, so kind and wonderful, and he gave so much time and honesty and respect to everyone he met.”

“There’s elements that I hope have rubbed off on me, that I’m really trying to take on through for the rest of my life.”

Jamie also expressed his disappointment that his father isn’t around to see the response to his latest project Belfast – Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical movie.

He said: “It kills me that he’s not able to go on this part of the journey with me, but life happens.”

“As Dad would’ve instilled in us more than anything, you do just have to put one foot in front of the other and march on.”