Jamie Dornan’s father Jim dies after contracting Covid-19

Jamie Dornan’s father Jim has sadly died aged 73.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the obstetrician and gynaecologist contracted Covid-19, and had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Jim’s death confirmed on Monday morning, with Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI writing: “Incredibly sad news to share this morning as we learnt of the passing of Professor Jim Dornan.”

Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on.

Condolences to family and friends at this sad time https://t.co/KBFN1TXCGX — Leukaemia&LymphomaNI (@LAL_NI) March 15, 2021

“Jim was a passionate patron, advocate and long time friend to all at Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.”

“A champion for many local charities and causes in NI, Jim always gave his time and advice freely with big smile and plenty of fun.”

“He leaves a lasting legacy to the charity sector, the medical sector and to his family, friends and colleagues. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jim’s family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Jim.”