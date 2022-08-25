James Kavanagh and Carl Mullan to host brand new TV show

James Kavanagh and Carl Mullan have landed a brand new TV show.

The popular presenters are set to host RTÉ’s ‘Takeaway Titans’, a show that seeks out the best takeaway talent and puts them to the test to see who comes out on top.

The six-part series will see takeaway chefs from Ireland’s best Chippers, Asian, Indian, Pizza and Burger and Chicken joints come to the Takeaway Titans Kitchen to cook up a storm for our discerning judges.

Irish chef and renowned critic Dylan McGrath and takeaway expert and winner of Britain’s Best Home Cook Suzie Lee Arbuthnot, will judge the takeaway teams based on their creativity and skill.

Top Irish celebrities join the judges to taste some of the food – guests include Deirdre O’Kane, Hugh Wallace, Norma Sheehan, Jake Carter and Rory O’Connor aka Rory’s Stories.

The series is made up of 5 heat episodes and one final. Each themed heat will see three takeaway teams cook their best-selling dishes, some fantasy takeaway dishes and a judges mystery challenge to keep them on their toes.

At the end of three challenges one team will make it through to the final.

The five final teams return to the Takeaway Titans kitchen and must choose one dish from their menu and cook not just for Dylan and Suzie, but for the toughest judges of them all – the public. Who will deliver the most delicious food?

Takeaway Titans starts on September 8 at 9.35pm on RTÉ2.