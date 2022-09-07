Irish model Thalia Heffernan moves to New York after signing major deal

Irish model Thalia Heffernan has officially moved to New York.

The Dublin native planned on moving to the Big Apple back in 2020, after meeting with scouts from top modelling agency IMG – whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Thalia revealed she was finally making the move, leaving behind her boyfriend Ryan McShane and their beloved dogs.

Ahead of her flight, the 26-year-old explained: “Just before Covid, I signed with IMG which was an amazing moment for me, and I had hoped to have gotten over sooner… but here we are now. It might be two/three years later but I am going to New York.”

“I don’t have a timeline on it necessarily, so I don’t really know when I’m going to be back, it’ll probably be around Christmas time.”

Explaining why her boyfriend Ryan is staying in Ireland, Thalia said: “Ry has work in Dublin and is also very committed to being dog dad to our babies for now. Ry and I both felt it was far too much for the boys to bring them over when at the minute I still need to find my feet.”

“Although my heart is broken into a million pieces, I know Ry and his family will take the best care of them and Ry will be coming to visit me when he can.”

Taking to Instagram ahead of Thalia’s move, Ryan wrote in a sweet post: “To my world,

Pretty much been looking at a blank screen for a longtime, trying to find the words of how incredible proud I am of you!”

“Thank you for making me a better person, for showing me not to give up… now it’s ur turn!!!!! Go show them how f#%king amazing you are, when the chips are down bet on ‘you’ because I’m all in!”

“You’ve got three boys at home that simply worship the ground you walk on, sending all our positive energy and love ❤️ and puppy licks! R,L & you’re Charlie!”

