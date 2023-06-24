Irish influencer Chloe Boucher marries rugby star beau Tom Farrell in second ceremony

Chloe Boucher married her rugby star beau Tom Farrell in a second ceremony on Friday.

The couple legally wed at The Dean Hotel in Galway earlier this month.

They later jetted off to Spain to celebrate their nuptials once again.

On Saturday, Chloe shared the first official photo from their special day.

The influencer penned: “Husband & Wife 🤍.”

Chloe sported a stunning off-the-shoulder gown, accessorised with a long veil on the day.

Chloe announced her engagement to Tom in December 2021 via Instagram.

The Dublin native showed off her diamond engagement ring in the snap, which they took in front of their Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: “Went for a walk and came back with a fiancé 🥰 Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together @tomfarrell_00 🤍.”

Chloe’s longtime love Tom plays for Connacht, and the couple currently live in Galway together.