Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan wins praise for using his newfound fame to speak out about mental health

The journalist has candidly opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety

Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan has won praise for using his “15 minutes of fame” to speak out about mental health.

The Kerry native found himself trending on Twitter last month, after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

Donie’s newfound fame on social media was covered by multiple outlets in Ireland, and he subsequently made an appearance on The Late Late Show in January.

Weeks after his appearance on the popular chat show, the 29-year-old has opened up about his battle with anxiety and depression in a candid interview with The Irish Times Magazine.

Donie told the publication: “I would say that the chaos that I have had in the past in my mind is far more terrifying than anything I have encountered, even at the riot that day at the Capitol.”

Most read: The Irish CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan, who shot to fame following his coverage of the US Capitol riots, on how important it is to get help for mental health issues https://t.co/LSkSXWOVWy — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) February 13, 2021

“The most terrifying position I have been in in my life has been in my own mind in the grips of anxiety and depression.”

Speaking about his decision to share his mental health struggles, Donie said: “I just thought it was important for me, while I have my 15 minutes of fame at home – and before it ends – to say, one, I have gone through this and, two, I am still going through this. I am terrified of it still and I don’t want it to come back.”

“I want to send the message that you can do this stuff but you need to get help. A lot of guys at home don’t get help. They live on with it, in torture. I don’t know how they could do that because it is just not worth it. There is help out there. There really is.”

Since Donie’s interview was published this morning, his name has started trending on Twitter once again.

Social media users have praised the 29-year-old for his courage and bravery, and commended him for using his platform to speak out about such an important issue.

