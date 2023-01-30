Influencer Lisa Jordan launches her own clothing brand

Lisa Jordan is launching her own clothing brand.

The Cork influencer, who has over 260k followers on Instagram, announced the exciting news on Monday night.

Sharing a glimpse of her first edit, which includes a range of luxe jumpers, the mother-of-three wrote: “Tears streaming down my face 🥹 welcome @editrow Fashion!!!!!”

“Edit 1 ✨ Comfort Luxe ✨ this brand has been a dream of mine since I was a child, I can’t believe it’s finally live,” she continued.

“It is going to be a mix of casual, glam and extra glam wear ✨.”

This isn’t Lisa’s first business venture, as she also has her own hair and beauty brand called LUNA by Lisa Jordan.