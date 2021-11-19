Influencer Lauren Arthurs shares first snaps from wedding to longterm love John O’Flynn

Lauren Arthurs has shared the first photos from her wedding to her longterm love John O’Flynn.

The couple exchanged vows at Luttrellstown Castle on Friday, surrounded by their family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, the popular influencer posted two snaps of her and John after saying ‘I do’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Arthurs/Love Lauren (@laurenarthurs_)

The bride, who opted for an off-shoulder-gown, captioned the post: “Just married 💍 19/11/21.”

Lauren and John got engaged during a trip to Italy back in 2019, after 13 years together.

A host of well-known faces attended the couple’s wedding today, including Lauren’s influencer pals.

The guest list included Louise Cooney, Rosie Connolly, Ciara Doherty, and Jodie Wood – who all shared snaps from their big day on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐎’𝐃𝐎𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐘⚡️𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐆𝐓𝐕 (@ciaraodoherty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Matthews (Lawson-Wood) (@jodiewood_)