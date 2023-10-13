‘Homesick’ Georgie Crawford reveals why she can’t yet bring newborn daughter home to Ireland

Georgie Crawford has revealed why she can’t yet bring her newborn daughter home to Ireland.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Tahlie, on September 25.

The couple started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

Last month, Georgie and her family jetted over to Georgia, where they met their surrogate mother for the first time and subsequently welcomed Tahlie to the world.

Over two weeks later, the influencer is still based in Georgia, and her followers have been wondering why.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Georgie said: “[Tahlie]’s paperwork is going really well. We’ve completed the DNA test.”

“Loads of people were asking why we can’t bring Tahlie home just yet…”

“Basically, there’s loads of paperwork to prove she’s Irish, and then we have to get an emergency passport for her, so that’s what we’re waiting for.”

“Today I feel like I really miss my family and my house, and I’m just dying to go home.”

“Then other days I feel fine and like I could stay forever, but I’m just really homesick today.”

“We’re just going to mind ourselves. Get a really nice dinner, watch something – The Morning Show, we’re watching that, and have an early night!”

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgie announced on Instagram in April that she was set to become a mum again.

At the time, the 38-year-old wrote: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.