Holly Carpenter admits she was ‘so disappointed’ when she missed out on Love Island stint

Holly Carpenter has admitted she was “so disappointed” when she missed out on a stint in the Love Island villa.

After seeing Longford native Maura Higgins on the show in 2019, the former Miss Ireland agreed to do an interview for the show last year.

The 30-year-old, who met her boyfriend Jamie Hunt over lockdown, has since revealed she doesn’t think she would’ve been “strong enough” to be on the hit dating show.

Speaking to The Mirror, Holly said: “It’s mad cause I look back and I was fully in ITV doing the screen test had gone through interview process. I was so disappointed when I didn’t get the call but then I’m like I actually don’t think I could have handled it.”

“A lot of them that come out talk about the mental health struggles they had and I just don’t think I would have been strong enough for it. And it’s one of those things that you just don’t know what way your life could have gone and I definitely think things happen for a reason.”

“So even with anything when I’m really disappointed at the time I try and remind myself right grand but it would be good to see those shows a bit more inclusive. I don’t know if some of those shows are a bit done to death anyway.”