Holly Carpenter shares sweet new snaps with boyfriend after finding love during lockdown

The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together

Holly Carpenter shares sweet new snaps with boyfriend after finding love during...

Holly Carpenter has shared sweet new snaps with her boyfriend, after finding love during lockdown.

The Irish model went Instagram official with her new beau Jamie Hunt last Sunday, sharing a loved-up snap as they enjoyed a romantic stroll.

The Love Lift founder took to the social media platform today to share an insight into her new romance, after celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together.

The Dublin star captioned the post: “Hope everyone had a lovely Valentine’s Day 🥰❤️”

The former Miss Ireland recently shared her gratitude for having her boyfriend during the lockdown.

She tweeted: “I honestly don’t know how I coped through the first lockdown living alone before I met my boyfriend and adopted my dog.”

“Gained more independence I guess but when I think about how grateful I am for both of them now I could cry, guess I’m just v emosh today.”

