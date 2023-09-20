Here’s a first look at Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan’s new hidden camera series

Last month, it was revealed Doireann Garrihy had landed a new hidden camera show with her RTÉ co-stars Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Following the success of their Christmas Eve special, the trio got the green light for a full series which will air later this year.

The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show will see Doireann, Carl and Donncha pull pranks on the unsuspecting members of the public, who are put in bizarre and outrageous situations.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Over this fun-packed family entertainment series, members of the public will be pulled into bizarre and outrageous situations, but how will they react? Doireann, Donncha & Carl from 2FM’s breakfast show are once again hitting the road to prank the nation in their hidden camera comedy show.”

“They’ll be donning disguises and creating chaos, but will members of the public see the funny side of their behaviour or run a mile? How will people react when ‘phone guru’ Carl destroys their mobile phone in his new ‘Superboost’ charging machine? Or when Donncha’s new paintball business destroys the bridal gown at a nearby wedding?”

“At the teeth whitening clinic, Doireann and Donncha offer free sessions to lucky passers-by. But who will hang around when they see the dentist in blood splattered scrubs? At the beach in Kinsale, Doireann asks people to watch her baby basket while she gets something from the car. A shock is in store when the blanket is pulled back to reveal Donncha’s baby face!”

“The Full Irish Hidden Camera show is crammed full of pranks as people, out-and-about and minding their own business, are pulled down the rabbit hole into bizarre situations by the terrible breakfast show trio. And when it’s revealed that it’s all just a big set-up, the public handle it graciously… most of the time…”

Ahead of the new series, an Instagram account has shared a sneak peek – which sees Doireann (in a wig) and Carl posing with a sweet dog named Kevin.

The Instagram account, with the handle @kevinanddoris, wrote: “Will work it for treats!”

“Thank you to Carl and Doireann (and all on set today) for showing us such a wonderful time today, kevin had such a great day!”

“We hope Angie and Bertie enjoyed all the sniffs of Kevin when you went home! #thefullirish #rte #irishcomedy #dogsontv.”