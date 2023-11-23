Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster spotted in Dublin Airport after their departure from The Six O’Clock Show

Greg O’Shea and Karen Koster have been spotted at Dublin Airport together, after their sudden departure from The Six O’Clock Show.

The co-hosts bid an emotional farewell to the show on Tuesday evening, after announcing their plans to leave the programme last week.

Karen spent two years on the show, while Greg recently celebrated one year at the show’s helm.

Greg has now taken to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of the pair at Dublin Airport this morning – perhaps teasing a new venture.

He captioned the post: “Can’t get rid of us that easy. We goin’ worldwide @karenkostertv.”

In a series of Instagram Stories shared by the 28-year-old, it looked like Greg was heading on a brand trip with 120 Santa Rita.

The former rugby player teased the trip’s location, asking his followers to guess where he was heading – South Africa, Dubai, Spain or Abu Dhabi.

In a previous Instagram story, Greg also revealed that he had “something fun lined up” with the brand this week.

The pair’s sighting comes after they bid farewell to The Six O’Clock Show on Tuesday evening.

Karen said during her final broadcast on the show: “I just want to say, I’ve had a ropey year and a half with all of the personal stuff going on and you’ve been the best person to come into over the last year, so thank you.”

Karen continued: “Thank you so much to Devine to Mary, to all your team there for giving me a lovely dress to wear all the time, I would have been lost without you.”

“To all the crew on the floor, you’re amazing at your job, to the people who do the prep, honestly this is the easiest job I’ve had in 20 years, because they work so hard at what they do and make us look good, and all the guests and the viewers, thank you so much you’re always so so kind.”

“I’m going to miss it so much,” exclaimed an emotional Karen.

Greg announced: “I’m not going to get too sappy, because I don’t want to cry on live TV, but honestly it’s been such an honour having you for your last year, you’ve had such amazing presenters… and you’ve honestly brought me on so far, I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I’ve you to thank.”

“Honestly you’ve trained me up so much and her patience guys, she’s the best teacher and I’m really going to miss you, honestly it’s going to be tough.”

“And to the team behind the camera… they do everything and we just stroll in here and present the show.”

“Thank you so much guys,” Greg added.