Graham Norton reveals he thinks Wild Youth are ‘little dark horses’ in 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Graham Norton has revealed he thinks Wild Youth are “little dark horses” in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The band are representing Ireland at the 67th annual contest, which takes place in Liverpool.

They will perform their song We Are One in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 9.

Speaking about Eurovision on ITV’s Lorraine, Graham said: “What I like about it is that it’s in Liverpool, but actually it’s in the UK, there’s a real sense that everyone is excited about this.”

“Mae Muller [United Kingdom] is really, really good, Loreen is the favourite from Sweden, [but] I think little dark horses might be those boys from Ireland.”

“It’s a good athematic song and I just saw a little bit of their dress rehearsal and it’s really well styled.”

“They’ve got a disco gold jumpsuit… if they get through the semi-final I think they might do well on the night.”

Wild Youth is made up of Conor O’Donohue, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam.

They will compete against 14 countries in Tuesday night’s semi-final – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

The best ten countries will qualify for the Grand Final, which will take place on Saturday, May 13.

These ten countries will be joined by an additional 15 countries (the ten qualifying countries from semi-final two, and ‘The Big Five’.)