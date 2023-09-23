Grá ar an Trá: Meet the 10 contestants

Virgin Media Television’s brand new dating show Grá ar an Trá is set to air on Monday, September 25.

The series will be helmed by Síomha Ní Ruairc, James Kavanagh and Gráinne Seoige.

It will follow a set of singletons in a quest to find love and learn the Irish language, with the ultimate aim of being crowned the ‘Couple with the most Focail’ and walking away with a grand prize to the value of €10,000.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television new season launch, Gráinne explained of the brand new show: “It is a dating show. It is part Gaeltacht college but for 20-somethings, it is part Irish culture immersion, and a lot of fun.”

Gushing over her co-hosts, the Galway native continued: “We had so much craic together. I mean I knew who James and Síomha were obviously, but we had never worked together.”

“And we were put together and from day one we just smiled and laughed and had so much craic. Then we get to work with these beautiful people,” she said, pointing over at the contestants. It was a very intensive process filming, but it was great fun and you can see everybody had a great time.”

Meet the ten singletons confirmed for Grá ar an Trá:

Andrew Jackson

Saoirse Eireann Ní Chuilleagáin

Dónal Breathnach

Michelle McGrath

Ciara McMenamy

Femi Bankole

Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

Laura Pakenham

Loman Jinks

Megan O’Regan Byrne