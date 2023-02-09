Good news for Today FM favourites as the station releases latest JNLR figures

The latest JNLR results for the period January to December ’22 have been released, and it’s good news for Today FM right across the board.

Every Today FM show from breakfast through to drive is celebrating audience increases, leading the station to a 9.6% market share – the highest in over a decade.

Almost half a million people (455,000) are tuning into Today FM on a daily basis, with breakfast heavy hitter Ian Dempsey recording a further increase in the latest results bringing his listenership to 203,000 (+4,000 BoB).

Matt Cooper’s The Last Word also entertains a drive time audience of 172,000 (+8,000 BoB).

Matt commented: “Given that so much changed in people’s work patterns during 2022 we’re thrilled that it seems that all of the new listeners we gained when they were at home during Covid seem to have stuck with us on the return to the workplace. It shows radio can be enjoyed wherever you are”.

Meanwhile, the perfect pair Dermot & Dave (9am-12pm) continue to grow their appeal at mid mornings on Today FM with an increase of almost 10,000 (+9,000 BoB) bringing their audience to 207,000 – miles ahead of the competition.

Dermot & Dave is the single biggest show on Irish commercial radio.

Commenting on their show’s success, Dermot & Dave said: “We couldn’t be happier with the figures today. It’s always been a pleasure to see so many people join us and enjoy spending time with us. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we are serious about keeping our audience happy.”

Ray Foley has certainly made a big impression with national audiences since joining afternoons on Today FM just 12 months ago.

The latest figures show that the Ray Foley Show (2pm-4.30pm) now has 160,000 listeners (+11,000 BoB / 26,000 YoY), making it the most successful show in that timeslot in the history of the station.

Pamela Joyce, who recently marked one year on lunchtimes on Today FM, also welcomed 4,000 new listeners in the latest survey, bringing her audience to 134,000.

Commenting on the figures, Fyona Smith, Managing Editor Today FM said: “Our commitment to our audience is at the heart of what we do, and today’s figures reflect this. We now have the best market share since 2010!”

“Ian Dempsey and Ray Foley have set new show audience records across Ireland. We have team of great people, that take pride in what they do, and I think that our listeners appreciate that. Being agile and evolving in an ever-changing industry is essential”.