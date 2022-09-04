Exes Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona reunite in Ireland for very special reason

Exes Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona reunited in Ireland this weekend for a very special reason.

The former couple, who share two kids together, were seen together for the first time in years as they attended their daughter Molly’s 21st birthday party.

In videos posted on social media, Brian and Kerry were spotted wildly dancing and singing together as they celebrated their eldest child’s huge milestone.

The former couple had a very acrimonious split in 2004, just two years after they tied the knot.

Earlier this year, Kerry shed light on her difficult relationship with Brian as she confessed last March was the first time their youngest daughter Lily, 19, had seen them in the same room together since their split.

However, it appears the pair have finally buried the hatchet as they appeared very amicable at Molly’s 21st over the weekend.

Kerry shared photos from the night on Instagram on Sunday morning, and wrote: “What a great weekend! Bloody 21!!!!! Where has the time gone?? ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in 2002, but split just two years later before finalising their divorce in 2006.

Following his split from Kerry, Brian went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, but they called it quits just three years later.

The former Westlife star is now engaged to his fiancé Danielle Parkinson, and the couple welcomed their first child together last May.

Meanwhile, Kerry is currently planning her wedding to her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

Following her split from Brian, the Atomic Kitten star went on to have daughter Heidi, 15, and son Max, 14, with her ex Mark Croft.

Kerry also welcomed her youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge, 8, with her late husband George Kay.