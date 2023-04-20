EXCLUSIVE! Erica Cody teases her return to our TV screens

Erica Cody has teased her return to our TV screens.

Last year, the Dublin native reached the final of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars with her pro partner Denys Samson.

Following her success on the dancing contest, the 26-year-old fronted RTÉ One’s Friday night music show The Main Stage alongside The Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly.

There have been whispers that an Irish version of the hugely successful The Masked Singer could be set to replace Dancing With The Stars on RTÉ One.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday, Erica revealed she’d love to take part in the show if the rumours are true.

The 26-year-old told us: “Absolutely [I’d love to do The Masked Singer]!”

“Whether it’s to be a masked singer, or be on the panel – I’d love to do it.”

The Masked Singer is a Korean franchise, which has been picked up by countries around the world – including America and the UK.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The British version, which is hosted by Joel Dommett, has become a huge success since it launched in 2020.